L&T says it will achieve carbon neutrality by 2040

“We are reaffirming our vision, policies, frameworks, roadmaps and action plans on ESG. Our ESG roadmap will align with our 5-year strategic plan - Lakshya 2026, and will reflect our commitment to climate leadership, water stewardship, circular economy, green supply chain, biodiversity, and green offerings. In line with the global push on ESG, we are gearing up for a step-change in our ambitions to scale new heights," S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director, L&T