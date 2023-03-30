Two orders worth between ₹2,500 and ₹5,000 crore have been placed with the Vedanta Group by the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Minerals & Metals (M&M) Business. For Bharat Aluminium Company Limited and Hindustan Zinc Limited, respectively, the order has been secured to build a 5 LTPA fertiliser plant and increase the capacity of the BALCO Korba, Chhattisgarh, Aluminum Smelter Complex by 435 KTPA, respectively.

L&T Construction said in a stock exchange filing that it secured orders for “Setting up a 5 LTPA Fertiliser Plant for M/s. Hindustan Zinc Limited (a Vedanta Group Subsidiary). This order, bagged on EPC basis, involves setting up of a 1.8 LTPA Phosphoric Acid Plant (PAP) and a 5.1 LTPA Di Ammonia Phosphate Plant (DAP) at Chanderiya, Rajasthan within the premises of the existing main plant. Expanding the capacity of the Aluminum Smelter Complex at BALCO Korba, Chhattisgarh by 435 KTPA for M/s. Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (a Vedanta Group Subsidiary). The major scope of work involves critical pot shell fabrication, assembly and installation including civil, structural and equipment installation works."

The M&M Business provides comprehensive EPC services for the global mining, minerals, and metals industries. From its processing plants in Kansbahal and Kanchipuram, M&M also provides complete product solutions for a variety of customised Mineral Crushing Equipment and Plants for a variety of applications, including Surface Miners, Material Handling & High-Speed Railway Equipment, and other critical equipment & complex assemblies serving key industrial sectors like Mining, Steel, Ports, Fertilizers, Cement, and Chemical Plants.

An Indian multinational company Larsen & Toubro is active in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services. It works internationally in more than 50 nations. The shares of Larsen & Toubro closed on the NSE on Wednesday at ₹2,150 apiece level, up by 0.77% from the previous close of ₹2,133.60. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,297.65 on (20-Jan-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,456.35 on (20-Jun-2022).