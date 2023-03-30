L&T secures 2 orders from Vedanta Group for its minerals & metals business2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Two orders worth between ₹2,500 and ₹5,000 crore have been placed with the Vedanta Group by the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Minerals & Metals (M&M) Business. For Bharat Aluminium Company Limited and Hindustan Zinc Limited, respectively, the order has been secured to build a 5 LTPA fertiliser plant and increase the capacity of the BALCO Korba, Chhattisgarh, Aluminum Smelter Complex by 435 KTPA, respectively.
