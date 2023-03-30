L&T secures 2 orders from Vedanta Group for its minerals & metals business

L&T Construction said in a stock exchange filing that it secured orders for “Setting up a 5 LTPA Fertiliser Plant for M/s. Hindustan Zinc Limited (a Vedanta Group Subsidiary). This order, bagged on EPC basis, involves setting up of a 1.8 LTPA Phosphoric Acid Plant (PAP) and a 5.1 LTPA Di Ammonia Phosphate Plant (DAP) at Chanderiya, Rajasthan within the premises of the existing main plant. Expanding the capacity of the Aluminum Smelter Complex at BALCO Korba, Chhattisgarh by 435 KTPA for M/s. Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (a Vedanta Group Subsidiary). The major scope of work involves critical pot shell fabrication, assembly and installation including civil, structural and equipment installation works."