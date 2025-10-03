L&T secures major orders for building & factories business in Bengaluru and Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) announced on 3 October that it has secured significant orders for its Buildings & Factories (B&F) business. These orders, classified as 'Major' with a value range of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 crore, include a Lumpsum Turnkey project for a large IT Park in Bengaluru and a mixed-use development project in Mumbai.

The Bengaluru project involves constructing one of the largest proposed IT Parks, covering 5.9 million square feet, for a reputed multinational corporation, the company said in its official statement. The project will be executed on a Lumpsum Turnkey basis and delivered in two phases. It features A-grade office spaces designed on a warm shell basis, aiming for a USGBC New Building – Platinum rating for LEED Certification. The construction will include six towers, each with 14 storeys, comprising a common basement of three floors, a ground floor, ten additional floors, and a terrace.

The Bengaluru IT Park's scope of work includes civil structure works, unitized façade glazing, architectural lighting, and various finishes. Additionally, L&T will provide electromechanical services, including systems for fire protection, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, heating, and elevators and escalators. The project also involves a GIS substation, a Solar PV system, an LPG gas bank, water treatment and sewage treatment plants, underground tanks, and stack parking facilities. The external development areas will feature hardscaping, landscaping, and irrigation systems.

The Mumbai project, secured from a reputed developer, involves constructing a mixed-use development within a timeline of 45 months.

