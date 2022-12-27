L&T secures ‘significant’ EPC orders in India and abroad1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 02:13 PM IST
The renewables arm of the business has received an EPC order to establish a 90MW floating solar PV plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir
New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro’s Construction on Tuesday announced that its power transmission and distribution business has secured significant EPC orders in India and overseas.