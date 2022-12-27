Home / Companies / News /  L&T secures ‘significant’ EPC orders in India and abroad

New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro’s Construction on Tuesday announced that its power transmission and distribution business has secured significant EPC orders in India and overseas.

L&T classifies orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant.

“The Renewables arm of the Business has received an EPC order to establish a 90MW Floating Solar PV Plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir, a large water body without much change in the water level throughout the year, in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. This water body is emerging as one of the largest floating solar parks in the world," L&T said in a press release.

In western Uttar Pradesh, the business will undertake works for the development of distribution infrastructure under the revamped reforms-linked distribution scheme.

“The scope of this loss reduction package includes asset mapping using Geospatial Information System (GIS)," L&T added.

In the overseas market, the business has received an order for establishing 400kV & 225kV transmission lines in North Africa. “The business also won an order for building a 132kV substation in the coastal town of Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia," L&T said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Shares of L&T are trading higher by 1.11% at Rs. 2,114.20 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

