L&T secures ‘significant’ EPC orders in India and abroad

“The Renewables arm of the Business has received an EPC order to establish a 90MW Floating Solar PV Plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir, a large water body without much change in the water level throughout the year, in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. This water body is emerging as one of the largest floating solar parks in the world," L&T said in a press release.

