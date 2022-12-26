L&T secures ‘significant’ orders for water and effluent treatment business

The order from Tumakuru Industrial Township is to design, construct, test, commission, operate & maintain infrastructure works at the Tumakuru Node, Karnataka on an EPC basis
New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro Construction on Monday announced that its water and effluent treatment business has secured a significant order from the Tumakuru Industrial Township Limited (TITL) under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC). It has also bagged repeat orders from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
L&T classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.
“The order from TITL is to design, construct, test, commission, operate & maintain infrastructure works at the Tumakuru Node, Karnataka on an EPC basis," the company said in a press release.
The scope of work involves design & construction of 38 km of roads along with storm water drains, cross drainage structures, potable & recycled water supply systems, sewerage & effluent collection network, power distribution system including street lighting, 7 MLD water treatment plant, 3 MLD sewerage treatment plant, 2.5 MLD common effluent treatment plant, service reservoirs and Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) building including operation & maintenance of the complete system for a period of four years.
“This project is part of the Government of India’s flagship program of ‘Development of Industrial Corridors’ under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), the apex body overseeing integrated development of all industrial corridors across the country," the company added.
The program envisages to develop land to promote industries, residential areas, commercial complexes, logistic hubs etc. covering a total area of 1750 acres. It also includes green cover development of 80 acres at Tumakuru.
“Further, the orders from TWAD Board are to provide ‘Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS)’ works at Coimbatore," the company said.
The scope of work involves implementation of house service connections, sewerage network, pumping main, road restoration works and pumping & lift stations across Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur areas to serve a population of around 3 lakhs upon completion.
