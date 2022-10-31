L&T secures ‘significant’ EPC orders from Saudi Arabia

L&T secures ‘significant’ EPC orders from Saudi Arabia1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that its power transmission and distribution business has secured multiple ‘significant’ engineering, procurement and construction orders in the current quarter to build transmission lines and substations in Saudi Arabia.
L&T classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.
“The business will undertake engineering, design, procurement and construction of more than 400KM of 380kV Overhead Transmission Lines and a new 230kV Gas Insulated Substation with associated automation and protection systems," the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday,
The transmission network strengthening augurs well for providing reliable, safe and efficient electricity supply as Saudi Arabia is embarked on an ambitious National Renewable Energy Program towards attaining optimal generation mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030.
“These repeat orders from the largest electric energy system provider in MENA region demonstrate the core strengths of the business and the customer confidence it has gained over decades of its association in the Kingdom," the company added.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
