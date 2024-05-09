L&T sees FY25 as six-month period, tempers order intake, revenue expectations
Consolidated order book stood at ₹4.8 trillion as of 31 March, 20% more than a year ago. More than a third, or 38%, of these orders were from international markets. Revenue grew 21% to ₹2.2 trillion.
New Delhi: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) pragmatically views FY25 as a six-month period due to disruptions in businesses from the ongoing general elections, and expects order intake and revenue to grow 10% and 15%, respectively, in the current fiscal year, chief financial officer R. Shankar Raman said.