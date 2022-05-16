L&T sees revenue from IT business doubling by FY26

“Our analysis indicates scale is becoming less relevant as a revenue growth driver in the Indian IT services given shifts in clients’ IT spend patterns," Pankaj Kapoor, an analyst at CLSA, the brokerage, wrote in a note dated 6 May. “While large mergers do have cost synergies, the actual gains tend to be relatively lower and come with a lag. In that context, we believe today’s (6 May) announcement of a proposed merger between LTI and Mindree may have a limited medium-term impact on their combined performance. While potential conflicts in integrating senior leadership appear to have been addressed, integration of middle management could still be a challenge."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}