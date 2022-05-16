L&T sees revenue from IT business doubling by FY26

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) expects its information technology (IT) services business to more than double to ₹73,980 crore in revenue by the end of March 2026, and the share of the high-margin business to jump from a fifth of total revenue now to 27%.
Mumbai-headquartered L&T, the country’s largest engineering and construction company, outlined this sanguine outlook for the technology services business as it apprised analysts last week of its five-year plan, dubbed Lakshya 2026.
Over the last few years, L&T has shared the group’s aspirational revenue goals as part of its five-year plans but this is the first time it has disclosed the revenue of individual business segments.
L&T’s three listed IT firms, including Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI), Mindtree Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd, together had ₹32,256 crore ($4.4 billion) in revenue last year. To keep up with the management’s target, the technology services businesses will need to clock in a compound annual growth of 23.06%.
Many analysts consider this target ambitious in the wake of challenges after earlier this month, L&T decided to merge LTI, which ended with $2.1 billion in revenue last year, and Mindtree Ltd, which ended with $1.41 billion in revenue. L&T, which will own 68.73% in the merged entity, expects the merger to be completed by early May next year. The group’s third listed IT business, L&T Technology Services Ltd, which ended last year with $880 million in revenue, will continue to run independently.
“Our analysis indicates scale is becoming less relevant as a revenue growth driver in the Indian IT services given shifts in clients’ IT spend patterns," Pankaj Kapoor, an analyst at CLSA, the brokerage, wrote in a note dated 6 May. “While large mergers do have cost synergies, the actual gains tend to be relatively lower and come with a lag. In that context, we believe today’s (6 May) announcement of a proposed merger between LTI and Mindree may have a limited medium-term impact on their combined performance. While potential conflicts in integrating senior leadership appear to have been addressed, integration of middle management could still be a challenge."
LTI Mindtree Ltd will be led by Debashis Chatterjee, the chief executive officer of Mindtree, after LTI CEO Sanjay Jalona announced that he would be leaving the company. LTI Mindtree, which ended last year with $3.51 billion in revenue, will become the country’s sixth-largest IT services firm, behind the $6 billion Tech Mahindra Ltd.
At the heart of this buoyancy in the technology services industry are the twin factors of digitization and cloud migration.
As the world was hit by the covid-19 pandemic, businesses upped their spending on technology. Banks allowed customers to use their services from the comfort of their homes. More retailers built technology platforms to allow home delivery of goods.
Additionally, the great corporate migration to the cloud was the second structural change. Fortune 500 firms are spending less on buying servers and are instead using the infrastructure offered by Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure, which rents out computing power by the hour. This has made some IT services firms, both large and small, set out ambitious targets.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which reported $25.7 billion in revenue last year, has set out an aspirational target of doubling its revenue to $50 billion by 2030. This would need a compounded growth of 8.67%, which many analysts think is doable considering the country’s largest IT services company managed a compounded growth of 9.72% in the decade ending March 2022.
Happiest Minds Ltd, which ended with $146.6 million in revenue last year, has set itself an ambitious target of hitting $1 billion by 2030, meaning the Bengaluru-based firm needs a compounded growth of 27.13%.
In addition to the technology services business, L&T expects the share of its manufacturing and real estate businesses to grow while it estimates the share of its core engineering business and financial services business to decline in the coming years.
A rising share of IT business will have a positive impact on L&T’s profitability. The three technology services businesses accounted for 45% of L&T operating income at the end of March 2022, according to an analysis by Mint. Although the management has refrained from giving any forward-looking targets for profits, some analysts estimate the IT business will account for at least 60% of profitability at L&T by March 2026. This is because the Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of the tech services business, was 23.65 last year, the highest among all of L&T’s businesses, and more than three times the 8.2% Ebitda in the infrastructure business, the largest segment.