L&T shifts course, bets on owning new-age assets instead of building for others

Mumbai & Delhi: A decade after Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) decided to exit asset ownership in conventional infrastructure because of poor returns, India’s largest engineering and infrastructure company is once again putting large projects on its balance sheet—but this time in businesses where it can own assets and capture the economics of operating them.
Over the past two to three years, the Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate has committed capital to data centres, green hydrogen production and electronics manufacturing, marking a selective reversal of its long-standing asset-light strategy.