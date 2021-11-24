L&T signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram

OPEN APP
Larsen & Toubro will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years.
 1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2021, 04:19 PM IST Livemint

  • L&T will establish hyperscale data centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration and application integration services

BENGALURU: Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data centre at Kanchipuram.

L&T said it will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years. The company aims to employ around 1,100 people--600 direct and 500 indirect--in the project.

The Tamil Nadu government will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a “best-effort basis" that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of the state.

"Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data centre that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram," said S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.

L&T said it will establishi hyperscale data centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.

