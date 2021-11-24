L&T signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
L&T will establish hyperscale data centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration and application integration services
BENGALURU: Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data centre at Kanchipuram.
L&T said it will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years. The company aims to employ around 1,100 people--600 direct and 500 indirect--in the project.
The Tamil Nadu government will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a “best-effort basis" that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of the state.
"Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data centre that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram," said S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.
L&T said it will establishi hyperscale data centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.