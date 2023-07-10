comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  L&T, Spain’s Navantia sign pact to build submarines for Indian Navy
Back

New Delhi: Engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed a teaming agreement with Spanish building company Navantia for the P75 (India) submarine programme to deliver six submarines.

Valued at over 4.8 billion euros, the P75 (India) submarine programme is the country's largest defence acquisition. This agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between L&T and Navantia earlier this year in Madrid.

Project 75 (I) requires the Indian bidder to tie up with a foreign collaborator and execute the programme for delivery of six conventional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP), while achieving targetted indigenous content. “This would also be followed by a 30-year lifecycle sustenance contract of similar value. P75(I) would be the first programme to be processed under the ambitious Strategic Partnership (SP) model of acquisition of the Ministry of Defence, L&T and Navantia," read the statement.

“We are committed to providing the most advanced solution at a competitive price, offering the Bio-Ethanol Stealth Technology (BEST) and an environmentally friendly AIP solution that meets the Indian Navy's requirements," said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD of L&T.

Navantia would carry out the design of P75(I) submarines based on its S80 class of submarines, the first of which was launched in 2021 and is undergoing sea trials prior to its delivery to Spanish Navy at the end of 2023, according to the statement.

“Apart from S80 class, Navantia has been involved in design and construction of Scorpéne class of submarines together with DCNS (Now Naval Group) of France, which have been exported to Chile and Malaysia. Navantia has also been involved in the Scorpene submarines (Kalvari class) built in India including handholding of the Indian yard," it said.

Navantia previously has been involved in projects like the Scorpène class and aiding the Indian shipyard for the Indian-built Scorpène submarines (Kalvari class).

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Jul 2023, 06:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout