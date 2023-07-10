L&T, Spain’s Navantia sign pact to build submarines for Indian Navy1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Navantia would carry out the design of P75(I) submarines based on its S80 class of submarines, the first of which was launched in 2021 and is undergoing sea trials prior to its delivery to Spanish Navy at the end of 2023
New Delhi: Engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed a teaming agreement with Spanish building company Navantia for the P75 (India) submarine programme to deliver six submarines.
