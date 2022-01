NEW DELHI: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a subsidiary of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, has secured an order valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore to develop ONGC’s 350 km sub-sea pipelines in India’s west coast.

The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the sub-sea pipelines and related offshore works as part of ONGC’s seventh development phase of its Pipeline Replacement Projects.

“The EPCIC contract involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of ~ 350 kms sub-sea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC," L&T said

Organised under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers, L&T said in a statement.

L&T shares traded 1.2% higher at ₹1,933.85 apiece on the BSE.

