L&T subsidiary secures contract to develop ONGC’s 350 km sub-sea pipelines

NEW DELHI: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a subsidiary of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, has secured an order valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore to develop ONGC’s 350 km sub-sea pipelines in India’s west coast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the sub-sea pipelines and related offshore works as part of ONGC's seventh development phase of its Pipeline Replacement Projects.

The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the sub-sea pipelines and related offshore works as part of ONGC's seventh development phase of its Pipeline Replacement Projects.

"The EPCIC contract involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of ~ 350 kms sub-sea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India's west coast offshore fields of ONGC," L&T said

L&T shares traded 1.2% higher at ₹1,933.85 apiece on the BSE.