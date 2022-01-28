L&T subsidiary secures contract to develop ONGC’s 350 km sub-sea pipelines

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of sub-sea pipelines and related offshore works as part of ONGC’s seventh development phase of its Pipeline Replacement Projects
NEW DELHI: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a subsidiary of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, has secured an order valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore to develop ONGC’s 350 km sub-sea pipelines in India’s west coast.
The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the sub-sea pipelines and related offshore works as part of ONGC’s seventh development phase of its Pipeline Replacement Projects.
“The EPCIC contract involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of ~ 350 kms sub-sea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC," L&T said
Organised under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers, L&T said in a statement.
L&T shares traded 1.2% higher at ₹1,933.85 apiece on the BSE.
