L&T Tech partners with Mavenir for 5G automation services

L&T Technology Services and Mavenir have partnered on open RAN and 5G test automation solutions. ''L&T Technology Services (LTTS) today announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud,'' the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

LTTS will contribute to the acceleration of Mavenir’s cloud-native product roadmap driving increased market share in the 5G telecom landscape. ''This engagement between LTTS and Mavenir also enables a unique opportunity for co-creation and contributes to a joint go-tomarket strategy driving innovation in the 5G space towards CSPs and Enterprises,'' the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The automation services will include Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) automation of the 5G ORAN portfolio of RU/DU/CU products, in conjunction with the Cloud Native 5G NSA and SA core network products, for global frequency bands supporting TDD and FDD technology, it said.