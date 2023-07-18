L&T Technology Services released their Q1 results on Tuesday and posted a consolidated net profit of ₹311 crore which is 13% higher than the ₹275 crore the company reported during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. The revenue of the company witnessed a growth of 15% year-on-year growth and EBIT margin was at 17.2%.

“We had a quarter of strong deal wins across all five segments, the highlight being a $50M plus deal in Telecom and Hitech. Our customers continue to spend on transformational technologies and seek ER&D partners who can deliver innovation, speed-to-market, and cost synergies," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, of L&T Technology Services Limited.

Key highlights from L&T Tech Q1 Results:

Sequential decline in net profit

L&T Tech has missed the street expectations in terms of net profit and revenue. The company has posted a 13% higher net profit year on year but sequentially, the net profit declined by 8.5%. In terms of revenue, L&T Tech posted a 15% year-on-year rise, but sequentially the revenue dropped by 2.9%.

Multi-million dollar projects

L&T Tech has secured some major multi-million dollar projects from global customers across segments. The company secured a $50 million contract with a global technology company, to enable new opportunities for digital video platforms. A global Aerospace & Defense OEM has chosen L&T Tech as a preferred partner for its engineering & R&D services.

For a global healthcare company, L&T Tech has won a contract to design and develop a Digital Surgery Platform. L&T Tech has been awarded a multi-year, multi-million dollar plant engineering contract from a global Agri-food company to provide engineering design services for a new plant in the Netherlands.

L&T Tech is also selected as a strategic engineering services partner by a global technology giant to provide next-gen Wireless and Product engineering for its India operations.

Revenue from across the world

During Q1FY24, L&T Tech recorded 56.5% of its revenue from North America and 15.1% from Europe. The revenue from India for the engineering major saw an 18.4% year-on-year growth as its contribution reached 20.7% while 7.4% revenue was posted from the rest of the world.

Patents

At the end of Q1FY24, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,145, out of which 757 are co-authored with its customers, and the rest are filed by L&T Tech.

Attrition rate at 18.9%

L&T Tech increased its headcount by 1,261 year on year as it reached 23,392 during Q1FY24. The major chunk of the employees 21,933 are engaged in Billables while 1,459 were engaged in sales and support. The attrition rate of the company declined to 18.9% during Q1FY24.