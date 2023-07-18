L&T Tech Q1 Results: Attrition rate to multi-million dollar projects. Check key highlights here2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:33 PM IST
L&T Tech posted consolidated net profit of ₹311 crore which is 13% higher than the ₹275 crore the company reported during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.
L&T Technology Services released their Q1 results on Tuesday and posted a consolidated net profit of ₹311 crore which is 13% higher than the ₹275 crore the company reported during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. The revenue of the company witnessed a growth of 15% year-on-year growth and EBIT margin was at 17.2%.
