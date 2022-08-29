NEW DELHI: L&T Technology Services Ltd., a leading global pure-play engineering services company, on Monday said it has won a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal from European luxury vehicle maker BMW Group to provide high end engineering services for the company’s suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.

The deal was awarded to LTTS because of its domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and its ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones. LTTS’s team of engineers will provide services in areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management.

LTTS has an existing Near Shore Centre which provides engineering and R&D services for BMW Group’s suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles. The proximity to BMW Group’s campus will enable LTTS’s engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real time.

“This latest deal win is a testament to LTTS’ long-standing expertise in the automotive engineering services domain. Our transportation engineering services are enabling leading OEMs to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new age digital technologies. We are delighted to strengthen our existing engagement with BMW Group and are fully committed to deploying our digital engineering capabilities and assist with the launch of their new family of hybrid vehicles," said Abhishek Sinha, chief operating officer, L&T Technology Services.

LTTS is the listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. It offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.