L&T Tech Services wins 5-year order from BMW Group. Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:57 PM IST
LTTS’s team of engineers will provide services in areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management.
NEW DELHI: L&T Technology Services Ltd., a leading global pure-play engineering services company, on Monday said it has won a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal from European luxury vehicle maker BMW Group to provide high end engineering services for the company’s suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.