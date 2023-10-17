L&T Tech, Zensar express caution after Sep quarter
The overall performance of midcap IT services segment primarily mimics the cautious approach set out by the three largest Indian IT services providers
NEW DELHI : India’s mid-cap information technology services firms Larsen & Toubro Technology Services and Zensar Technologies expressed caution in their September quarter earnings on Tuesday. While L&T Tech recorded 3.2% sequential revenue growth to $288.1 million in constant currency term, Zensar’s revenue was up 0.2% sequentially to $150.2 million.