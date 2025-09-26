L&T Technology Services and Siemens forge AI partnership to transform manufacturing

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a global leader in engineering research and development, on Friday announced partnership with Siemens Limited to drive an AI-led transformation in process engineering and smart manufacturing. The announcement marks a significant step in LTTS’s strategy to enhance its Sustainability segment, which covers process engineering, discrete manufacturing, and industrial products.

Advertisement

The partnership will focus on integrating Siemens’ flagship digital platforms—TIA Portal, Industrial Edge, and Tecnomatix—with LTTS’s artificial intelligence (AI) and engineering capabilities, L&T Technology said in a stock exchange filing.

Also Read | Global engines power order growth for L&T

Automating industrial processes These platforms are widely used for automating industrial processes, simulating manufacturing lines, and enabling real-time data analysis. By combining these technologies, LTTS and Siemens aim to deliver simulation-driven automation and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-enabled solutions across sectors such as automotive, transportation, and plant engineering.

“Our collaboration with Siemens underscores a shared vision of driving AI-powered innovation and operational excellence across industrial ecosystems,” said Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director - Mobility & Tech, L&T Technology Services. “By focusing on robust solutions such as Machine & Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, we are empowering industries to achieve greater agility, actionable insights, and measurable business outcomes.”

Advertisement

Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head of Digital Industries, Siemens Limited, added, “At Siemens, we believe that partnerships are the cornerstone of the digital transformation journey for Indian enterprises. By combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge digital solutions, we can cocreate scalable, future-ready innovations that empower industries to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We are delighted to welcome LTTS as our Solution Partner and look forward to shaping the future of digital transformation together.”

LTTS, a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, serves 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top engineering research and development firms globally. With over 23,600 employees and a presence in 23 global design centers, LTTS has established itself as a major player in digital engineering, AI, and sustainability solutions.

Advertisement