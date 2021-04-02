Bengaluru: L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), the listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd focused on engineering and research & development (ER&D) services, has appointed Amit Chadha as chief executive officer & managing director, effective 1 April.

Prior to his elevation to this role, he was serving as deputy CEO of the company and was a whole-time board member.

Chadha joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of its executive management team, closely involved in the company’s listing on stock exchanges in 2016. Subsequently, he assumed charge as president, sales and business development, where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 companies leverage LTTS’ digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.

“The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as confluence of engineering and technology reshapes the products and services of the near-future. Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise that LTTS has demonstrated makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services. I see it as a big responsibility to lead the pack of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites," said Chadha.

Chadha’s career spans over two decades in core engineering & information technology outsourcing. He has managed P&Ls for multiple business units, spearheaded organization-wide strategic initiatives, and led business development and relationship management activities worldwide.

Chadha, an electrical and electronics engineer, has done his Global Business Leadership Executive Program with Harvard Business Publishing. He has also done an Advanced Management Program in Business Leadership from INSEAD, France. He is currently based in Washington DC.

