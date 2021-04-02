L&T Technology Services appoints Amit Chadha as CEO & MD

“The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as confluence of engineering and technology reshapes the products and services of the near-future. Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise that LTTS has demonstrated makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services. I see it as a big responsibility to lead the pack of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites," said Chadha.