L&T Technology Services lays off 200 employees in mid-to-senior roles: Report
L&T Technology Sevices has reportedly laid off 200 employees in mid-to-senior roles, mainly in delivery and support functions, due to the integration of automation
L&T Technology Sevices (LTTS) has reportedly laid off 200 employees in mid-to-senior roles. According to a report by the Times of India, the engineering services company sacked its staff partly because of the actions initiated as part of the performance cycle and to reduce overlapping of the roles.