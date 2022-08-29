L&T Technology Services wins 5-year deal from BMW Group in infotainment domain1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:42 PM IST
LTTS to provide high end engineering services for BMW Group’s suite of infotainment consoles
L&T Technology Services Limited a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced today that it has won a 5-year, multi-million-dollar deal from European luxury vehicle maker BMW Group to provide high-end engineering services for the company’s suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.