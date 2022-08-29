L&T Technology Services wins 5-year deal from BMW Group in infotainment domain

“This latest deal win is a testament to LTTS’ long-standing expertise in the automotive engineering services domain. Our transportation engineering services are enabling leading OEMs to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new-age digital technologies. We are delighted to strengthen our existing engagement with BMW Group and are fully committed to deploying our digital engineering capabilities and assisting with the launch of their new family of hybrid vehicles," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, and Board Member, L&T Technology Services.