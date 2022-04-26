Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
L&T to collaborate with IIT Bombay to develop green hydrogen technology

The National Hydrogen Mission aims to aid the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub.
1 min read . 05:10 PM IST Subhash Narayan

  • For countries like India, with its ever-increasing oil and gas import bill, green hydrogen will help provide crucial energy security by reducing dependence on imports

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, to jointly pursue research and development work in green hydrogen value chain.

They will work together to develop green hydrogen industry in India and to develop next-generation technology in this emerging field.

L&T’s engineering expertise, product scale-up and commercialisation know-how and IIT Bombay’s cutting-edge research in hydrogen technologies will help this partnership accomplish its goal, as per a press statement.

“L&T has always been in the forefront to drive technological advancements and indigenisation in India across sectors. We are positioning to drive Green Hydrogen economy in India together with our partners," said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.

“Given the urgency of the climate crisis and India’s own ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2070, transition from fossil fuel to green hydrogen will play a key role in this goal. India’s National Hydrogen Mission is a step in the right direction…," said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay.

The Centre in February notified the Green Hydrogen Policy, aimed at boosting production of green hydrogen and green ammonia to help the nation become a global hub for environmental friendly version of the molecule. For countries like India, with its ever-increasing oil and gas import bill, green hydrogen will help provide crucial energy security by reducing dependence on imports.