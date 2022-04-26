L&T to collaborate with IIT Bombay to develop green hydrogen technology

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
L&T’s engineering expertise, product scale-up and commercialisation know-how and IIT Bombay’s cutting-edge research in hydrogen technologies will help this partnership accomplish its goal, as per a press statement.
“L&T has always been in the forefront to drive technological advancements and indigenisation in India across sectors. We are positioning to drive Green Hydrogen economy in India together with our partners," said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.
“Given the urgency of the climate crisis and India’s own ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2070, transition from fossil fuel to green hydrogen will play a key role in this goal. India’s National Hydrogen Mission is a step in the right direction…," said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay.
The Centre in February notified the Green Hydrogen Policy, aimed at boosting production of green hydrogen and green ammonia to help the nation become a global hub for environmental friendly version of the molecule. For countries like India, with its ever-increasing oil and gas import bill, green hydrogen will help provide crucial energy security by reducing dependence on imports.