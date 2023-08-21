L&T to produce speciality pipes for Australian firm1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:41 PM IST
L&T signs manufacturing deal with Saipem and Clough JV for pipe-rack modules for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Mumbai: Construction major Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has inked a manufacturing deal with Saipem and Clough JV for producing and supplying pipe-rack modules for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers’ 2.3 million metric ton per annum urea facility in Australia. As part of the deal, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon will be setting up a unit on Burrup Peninsula, 20 km north of Karratha in Western Australia.