L&T to sell Singoli-Bhatwari Hydroelectric Project to Renew Power for 985 cr

“Given that the asset is already operational, the acquisition is not only value accretive for us but also presents a lower level of risk," said Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman, and CEO of Renew Power, adding that this acquisition strengthens their ability to provide firm and round the clock power to the grid and compliments solar and wind assets, filling up an important position in Renew's portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}