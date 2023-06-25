L&T, UAE co eye ₹4,400 cr NLC project1 min read 25 Jun 2023, 10:47 PM IST
NLC’s (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Ltd) plan for the lignite-to-methanol project is part of its diversification plan, as it has traditionally been into lignite mining and setting up lignite-based power plants.
New Delhi: Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro and the UAE’s energy service firm Petrofac have shown an interest in developing state-run NLC India’s ₹4,400 crore lignite-to-methanol plant in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, said NLC India’s CMD, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli.
