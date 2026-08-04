L&T bags order worth over ₹15,000 crore for offshore gas facility in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore has secured an order worth over ₹15,000 crore from ADNOC Offshore to develop the Umm Shaif Gas Cap, a $6.2 billion offshore gas development project in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement on Tuesday, L&T said the project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with LTEH Offshore serving as the lead partner. "The project involves the development of multiple offshore facilities. As the lead consortium partner, LTEH Offshore will execute the major share of the project scope, covering engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of the offshore facilities, in addition to the upgrade of existing facilities."

S.N. Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, said, “This prestigious award from ADNOC reflects the trust our clients place in L&T’s engineering excellence, project execution capabilities and unwavering commitment to delivering complex energy infrastructure projects safely and on schedule. As a long-standing partner in the region, we remain committed to supporting the UAE’s energy ambitions through innovative, sustainable and world-class offshore solutions”.

An ADNOC spokesperson told Mint that the partnership reflects the growing partnership between ADNOC and India and as the relationship grows India is likely to emerge as the largest buyer of gas from ADNOC by 2029.

“The participation of Larsen & Toubro in the Umm Shaif Gas Cap development reflects the depth of ADNOC’s strategic partnership with India. India is set to become ADNOC's largest LNG customer by 2029, and we are accelerating our gas growth strategy to ensure reliable energy supplies to the country while continuing to create opportunities for greater collaboration with Indian companies,” the spokesperson said.

L&T is engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. Its shares closed at ₹4,006.00 on the BSE on Tuesday, up 0.15% from their previous close.

Deepening energy ties Last month, ADNOC announced the final investment decision (FID) of $6.2 billion to develop the Umm Shaif Gas Cap in Abu Dhabi alongside its international partners TotalEnergies, Eni and China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC).

The UAE has the seventh-largest gas reserves in the world. As global demand for reliable, lower-carbon energy continues to grow, ADNOC is unlocking more of the nation’s gas resources and expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio to meet the needs of its domestic and international customers and power industrial and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure growth, said an ADNOC statement on 21 July.