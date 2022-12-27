L&T wins contract to establish 90MW floating Solar PV plant at Omkareshwar dam

L&T wins contract to establish 90MW floating Solar PV plant at Omkareshwar dam1 min read . 02:09 PM IST
- In the overseas market, the company has received an order for establishing 400kV and 225kV transmission lines in North Africa
The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of L&T Construction has secured multiple EPC orders in India and overseas. The renewables arm of the Business has received an EPC order to establish a 90MW floating solar PV plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir, a large water body without much change in the water level throughout the year, in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.
"This water body is emerging as one of the largest floating solar parks in the world. Further, in western Uttar Pradesh, Larsen & Toubro will undertake works for the development of distribution infrastructure under the revamped reforms-linked distribution scheme. The scope of this loss reduction package includes asset mapping using Geospatial Information System (GIS)," the company said in a statement.
In the overseas market, the company has received an order for establishing 400kV and 225kV transmission lines in North Africa. The company has also won an order for building a 132kV substation in the coastal town of Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia.
Meanwhile, with an aim to increase the power generation capacity of the central state of Madhya Pradesh and address the electricity problems in the region, a floating solar power plant is going to be built in Khandwa which will generate 600 Megawatt power by 2022-23. Said to be the world's largest floating solar plant, the project is estimated to be worth over Rs. 3000 crores.
"Omkareshwar Dam is built on the Narmada river. This is our hydel project and in this, we produce energy from water, but it is spread over about 100 square kilometres, there is a very large water body where the water level remains normal," Renewable Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey told ANI earlier this year. Dubey also highlighted that with the new floating solar plant, Khandwa will become the only district in Madhya Pradesh to have thermal power station, hydel and solar power.
*With inputs from agencies
