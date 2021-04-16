Bengaluru: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) has appointed Anil Rander as its chief financial officer.

Rander, who will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Mumbai, is a chartered account, cost accountant and a company secretary. He is an experienced finance professional with more than 27 years of experience in driving business performance and growth.

His expertise ranges across business and financial strategy formulation, fiscal management, corporate accounting, investor relations, pricing, risk management, internal audit and financial controls, the company said.

“The role of CFO is evolving rapidly, and I am pleased to welcome Anil to our leadership team at this critical juncture in our journey. His financial leadership and business acumen will enable us to chart the next phase of growth for LTI. We remain committed to pushing industry benchmarks on business excellence," said Sanjay Jalona, chief executive officer and managing director, LTI.

Rander joins LTI from Tech Mahindra where he was the senior vice president for finance and legal functions and global head of Finance for BPS. Before this role, he was with Hutchison Max Telecom Ltd where he looked after management accounting. His other stints have been with Alpic Finance and A.F. Ferguson & Co.

