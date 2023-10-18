The share allotment is consequent upon exercise of stock options granted under the ‘LTIMindtree Employee Stock Options Scheme 2015’, it added.

The Board of Directors of LTI Mindtree has on October 18 given approved the allotment of 2,000 equity shares of the company, each with a face value of ₹1, the company informed the exchanges.

Stock is down 69.65 points or 1.34 percent to ₹5,144.10, at time of writing.

These new shares will have equal status or “pari-passu" with the company's existing equity shares in all aspects, the release said.

Further, the board also sanctioned the granting of 23,928 stock options to eligible company employees under the same 'LTIMindtree Employee Stock Options Scheme 2015.'

