LTI, Mindtree merge in stock-swap deal

The merger makes sense at multiple levels, according to Abhisek Mukherjee, co-founder and director of management consulting firm Auctus Advisors. “Other than their complementary portfolios, it will create a meaningful scale for the combined entity. Scale is becoming a prerequisite to qualify for and win large deals, which is the holy grail for all IT services companies. Better access and conversion of large deals by the combined entity is something to watch out for. This will drive both revenue and margin expansion," he said.