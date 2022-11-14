LTI, Mindtree merger gets approval; set to be fifth largest IT services firm

"We are grateful to the authorities for the swift passage of the proposed transaction through statutory processes and for its approval in a record time. This integration is much more than just the coming together of two highly successful companies. It is about turning the collective wisdom of the two companies into a much larger force for creating long-term value for all our stakeholders," said S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T, and Vice-Chairman of LTIMindtree.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}