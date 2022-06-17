LTI opens new delivery centre in Kolkata

LTI opens new delivery centre in Kolkata1 min read . 04:13 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) has expanded its operations in Kolkata by setting up a new facility in the city. The new centre marks company’s expansion in the Eastern region of the country and is designed to meet the requirements of a futuristic and modern workplace, LTI said.
LTI plans to gradually scale up the operations at the new centre and make it a core delivery unit in the region.
Located in the Salt Lake Electronics Complex, the new centre is equipped to house more than 300 employees. LTI said the centre will support its service delivery capabilities for cloud, data, and digital technologies and create exciting career opportunities for local talent seeking experiences in these futuristic domains. It will also offer LTI’s clients the benefit of increased access to a larger talent pool from the state and the region.
“Kolkata boasts of a rich industry-academia ecosystem, and we are excited about our foray into the City of Joy. This centre is launched in response to requests from our current and potential employees in the region. We are thrilled to mark our presence in the city and are committed to a long-term association with the region," said Nachiket Deshpande, chief operating officer, LTI.
“We are witnessing monumental changes in the work, workplace, and workforce of the future, and are establishing more talent hubs across the country. Our expansion in Kolkata aims to benefit the overall technology landscape in the region. We are excited about our new start in this city and look forward to accelerated growth in times to come," said Manoj Shikarkhane, chief human resources officer, LTI.