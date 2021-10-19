LTI stock up 10% on impressive earnings show in September quarter

Its deal win momentum and deal pipeline remained in good stead. LTI won one new large deal in Europe with a total contract value of ₹30 million for five years. In a post earnings conference call, the company’s management said the deal pipeline is robust with a number of large deals. The management further added that LTI’s growth is constrained only by supply and without which the company would have grown at much higher rate against the backdrop of extremely strong, secular and sustainable demand environment. The company’s management is confident of top-quartile revenue performance and expects at least $2 billion revenue in FY22 on strong demand and good progress on client mining.