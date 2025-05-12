LTIMindtree bags its largest deal from US agribusiness firm ADM
SummaryThe $450 mn deal is also the second instance of an Indian software services provider, earning between $1 bn and $5 bn in annual revenue, bagging its largest contract in less than three months.
LTIMindtree Ltd secured its largest deal from Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM), a Chicago-based food processing and commodities trading company, three people with knowledge of the matter told Mint. This makes it the second mid-cap information technology (IT) services provider after Coforge Ltd to bag its largest contract since January.