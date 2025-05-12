LTIMindtree bags its largest deal from US agribusiness firm ADM

Mid-cap IT shines

ADM ended the 12 months through December 2024 with $85.53 billion in revenue, down 8.95% on a yearly basis because of lower sales prices. About 78% of its revenue comes from 'Ag Services and Oilseeds' segment, which includes the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and processing of oilseeds. The company has close to 44,043 employees. To put this in perspective, the company is 19 times the size of LTIMindtree and has almost half the number of employees of its software service provider.