Companies
LTIMindtree's Nachiket Deshpande steps down as COO after losing CEO race; to lead global AI team
Summary
- Deshpande was a frontrunner to replace Debashis Chatterjee as LTIMindtree's CEO. The company has named former Randstad Digital chief Venu Lambu as its CEO-designate.
- Four other senior executives have left LTIMindtree this year, including another frontrunner for the CEO role.
Less than two months after LTIMindtree Ltd named Venu Lambu as its chief executive-designate, Nachiket Deshpande, the company’s chief operating officer who was a frontrunner in the CEO race, has stepped down from his role.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more