LTIMindtree signs ₹882 crore multi-year IT project deal with US chemicals company — Here's all we know

IT major and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on October 27 said that it has bagged a ₹882 crore ($100 million) worth, multi-year strategic project from a United States-based chemical and polymer manufacturer.

The country’s sixth-largest IT services firm did not disclose the name of the client, but the details were shared in a regulatory filing on October 27.

LTIMindtree's ₹ 882 crore strategic agreement: What we know The company said that as part of the agreement, LTIMindtree would deliver “comprehensive IT services, comprising core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution”.

It added that the agreement is structured to “drive intelligent efficiencies across processes, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enable cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and innovation, while enhancing the client's overall service delivery”.

Also Read | Will Elon Musk leave Tesla as CEO? Chair Robyn Denholm warns shareholders

‘Committed to delivering measurable outcomes’, says company “This win reinforces LTIMindtree's position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We're committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” Venu Lambu, CEO and MD of LTIMindtree said in the statement.

A Larsen & Toubro Group company, LTIMindtree has over 700 clients worldwide and an employee base of 86,000 across 40 countries.

Also Read | LTIMindtree shares rise after clinching largest-ever deal with Paramount

LTIMindtree takes on Paramount contract at over $585 million Notably, on October 7, LTIMindtree announced its largest ever contract, at over $585 million over six years with New York-based Paramount Global. “At least three-fifths of this deal is new business for the company that it got as part of vendor consolidation,” one source told Mint.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter told Mint that the deal came as “part of a vendor consolidation exercise” and translates to around $350 million in incremental revenue for LTIMindtree.

Under the contract, the company will modernise Paramount’s IT infrastructure and incorporate automation to enhance efficiency.