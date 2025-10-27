Subscribe

LTIMindtree signs ₹882 crore multi-year IT project deal with US chemicals company — Here's all we know

LTIMindtree will provide IT services, including business applications and project execution, to a US-based chemical and polymer manufacturer. Here's what we know

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated27 Oct 2025, 08:07 PM IST
Advertisement
File photo of the LTIMindtree office in Bengaluru, India. The company has signed a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>882 crore multi-year IT project with a US chemicals company, it announced on October 27, 2025.
File photo of the LTIMindtree office in Bengaluru, India. The company has signed a ₹882 crore multi-year IT project with a US chemicals company, it announced on October 27, 2025. (Reuters / Priyanshu Singh / File Photo)

IT major and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on October 27 said that it has bagged a 882 crore ($100 million) worth, multi-year strategic project from a United States-based chemical and polymer manufacturer.

Advertisement

The country’s sixth-largest IT services firm did not disclose the name of the client, but the details were shared in a regulatory filing on October 27.

Also Read | AI to cure cancer in our lifetime? Google CIO Ruth Porat believes so, here's why

LTIMindtree's 882 crore strategic agreement: What we know

  • The company said that as part of the agreement, LTIMindtree would deliver “comprehensive IT services, comprising core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution”.
  • It added that the agreement is structured to “drive intelligent efficiencies across processes, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enable cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and innovation, while enhancing the client's overall service delivery”.

Also Read | Will Elon Musk leave Tesla as CEO? Chair Robyn Denholm warns shareholders

‘Committed to delivering measurable outcomes’, says company

“This win reinforces LTIMindtree's position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We're committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” Venu Lambu, CEO and MD of LTIMindtree said in the statement.

Advertisement

A Larsen & Toubro Group company, LTIMindtree has over 700 clients worldwide and an employee base of 86,000 across 40 countries.

Also Read | LTIMindtree shares rise after clinching largest-ever deal with Paramount

LTIMindtree takes on Paramount contract at over $585 million

Notably, on October 7, LTIMindtree announced its largest ever contract, at over $585 million over six years with New York-based Paramount Global. “At least three-fifths of this deal is new business for the company that it got as part of vendor consolidation,” one source told Mint.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter told Mint that the deal came as “part of a vendor consolidation exercise” and translates to around $350 million in incremental revenue for LTIMindtree.

Under the contract, the company will modernise Paramount’s IT infrastructure and incorporate automation to enhance efficiency.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

 
 
LTIMindtree
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsLTIMindtree signs ₹882 crore multi-year IT project deal with US chemicals company — Here's all we know
Read Next Story