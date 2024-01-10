Companies
L&T’s Algeria project derailed after BRICS ‘snub’
Summary
- Algeria was keen to join the grouping; its president had pledged $1.5 bn for the Brics Bank
NEW DELHI : A failed bid by Algeria to join the Brics grouping has impacted a $1.5 billion oil and gas project between the country’s state-run Sonatrach and Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd, three people aware of the development said.
