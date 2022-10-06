OPEN APP
L&T's construction arm bags 'significant' orders from auto major
New Delhi: The construction subsidiary of engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged “significant" orders from a leading automobile major to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haryana. The company classifies orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant.

The scope involves design & execution of civil, structural & architectural works including external development works, it said.

This win is on the back of a prestigious order from Reliance Life Sciences, a leading bio-tech major to construct their state-of-the-art life sciences products manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

The company has also won an order from the Public Works Department (PWD), Assam to construct a police reserve campus in Guwahati.

The scope of works includes design and construction of accommodation facilities for police, office space, multi-level car parking and allied buildings in all aspects including structure, finishes, MEP, and related external development works. This project is to be executed in 36 months, it said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

