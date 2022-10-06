L&T’s construction arm bags ‘significant’ orders from auto major1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 02:38 PM IST
The scope involves design and execution of civil, structural and architectural works including external development works
New Delhi: The construction subsidiary of engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged “significant" orders from a leading automobile major to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haryana. The company classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.