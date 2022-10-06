Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  L&T’s construction arm bags ‘significant’ orders from auto major

L&T’s construction arm bags ‘significant’ orders from auto major

L&T classifies orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant..
1 min read . 02:38 PM ISTSaurav Anand

The scope involves design and execution of civil, structural and architectural works including external development works

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The construction subsidiary of engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged “significant" orders from a leading automobile major to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haryana. The company classifies orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant.

New Delhi: The construction subsidiary of engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged “significant" orders from a leading automobile major to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haryana. The company classifies orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant.

The scope involves design & execution of civil, structural & architectural works including external development works, it said.

The scope involves design & execution of civil, structural & architectural works including external development works, it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

This win is on the back of a prestigious order from Reliance Life Sciences, a leading bio-tech major to construct their state-of-the-art life sciences products manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

The company has also won an order from the Public Works Department (PWD), Assam to construct a police reserve campus in Guwahati.

The scope of works includes design and construction of accommodation facilities for police, office space, multi-level car parking and allied buildings in all aspects including structure, finishes, MEP, and related external development works. This project is to be executed in 36 months, it said.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.