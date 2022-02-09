Engineering and infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has secured significant orders to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks in Bangladesh, according to an exchange filing.

The construction arm of L&T has secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at 8 locations (2 packages at 4 locations each) across Bangladesh, the company said in a filing.

This project, funded by the Indian Exim Bank, and is the first IT and office space order that L&T has secured in Bangladesh.

The major scope of work for the project comprises procurement and construction of seven storied structural steel buildings at all 8 locations with BUA of 1.2 million sq. ft. including civil, finishes, facade and electromechanical works with LEED Gold rating.

The scope also includes HVAC, Lift, Electrical, Fire Fighting System, Public Health Engineering, Networking &. Security System, Building Management System, Site Development, Road, Boundary wall, Landscaping, Arboriculture etc. -

The project locations are in Rangpur, Natore, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Gopalganj and Barishal districts of Bangladesh. The project is scheduled to be completed within stringent timelines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.