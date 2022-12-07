L&T’s construction arm gets orders from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

New Delhi: The minerals and metals business of Larsen and Tourbo Construction has secured various orders in the iron and steel and beneficiation sectors from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) to carry out their expansion plans in Gujarat and Odisha.
New Delhi: The minerals and metals business of Larsen and Tourbo Construction has secured various orders in the iron and steel and beneficiation sectors from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) to carry out their expansion plans in Gujarat and Odisha.
One of the packages of the order comprises installation of two blast furnaces of 3.5 MTPA capacity each on an EPC basis at their Hazira plant in Gujarat. “The scope inter alia includes associated supplies, construction, installation of both units – Blast Furnaces 2 and 3 concurrently in a phased completion," L&T said in a press release.
One of the packages of the order comprises installation of two blast furnaces of 3.5 MTPA capacity each on an EPC basis at their Hazira plant in Gujarat. “The scope inter alia includes associated supplies, construction, installation of both units – Blast Furnaces 2 and 3 concurrently in a phased completion," L&T said in a press release.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
In the same complex,the company will carry out the installation of a steel melt shop of 6 MTPA capacity with detailed design and engineering for the entire plant, supply of identified items and complete construction. This is the other package of the order.
“The scope includes plant layout, installation of steel making facility, Secondary Metallurgy, and Slab Casting units concurrently within the agreed schedule," L&T added.
The order will also include building a 6 MTPA ore beneficiation plant at Sagasahi in Odisha on an EPC basis.
“The Minerals & Metals (M&M) Business offers complete EPC solutions for the Mining, Minerals & Metals sectors across the globe. The Business undertakes end-to-end engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, and commissioning of the projects covering the complete spectrum from mineral processing to finished metals," L&T said.
The business also offers comprehensive product solutions from its factories in Kansbahal & Kanchipuram on an array of customized mineral crushing equipment and plants for varied applications such as surface miners, sand manufacturing plants, material handling & high-speed railway equipment etc.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.