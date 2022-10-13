L&T’s heavy engineering arm bags ‘significant orders’ in Q21 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:04 PM IST
The company said that some of these contracts were secured from prestigious clients and demonstrate its manufacturing capabilities.
The company said that some of these contracts were secured from prestigious clients and demonstrate its manufacturing capabilities.
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its heavy engineering arm has won significant contracts for its various business segments in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year. The company classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.