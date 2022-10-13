New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its heavy engineering arm has won significant contracts for its various business segments in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year. The company classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.

The company said that some of these contracts were secured from prestigious clients and demonstrate L&T’s hi-tech manufacturing capabilities.

In the global market, L&T Heavy Engineering secured a key order for the supply of reactors for renewable diesel production from a prestigious client in Singapore. This project will further strengthen the green product portfolio of the business.

The business also secured a repeat order for the supply of four identical coke drums for a refinery in Mexico. In the petrochemicals segment, the business won two large critical tubular reactors from a global petrochemical major for their project in China. All the orders were won against stiff international competition on the back of reliable performance, the company said.

On the domestic front, L&T Heavy Engineering bagged multiple strategic orders for IOCL’s Panipat P25 Project. This consists of a first-of-its-kind reactor (site welded & integrated critical Cr-Mo-V) and high-pressure heat exchangers to be manufactured by any Indian heavy engineering equipment manufacturer.

The contract also includes manufacturing of LC Finning Cr-Mo-V Reactor for residue hydrocracker unit using Axens Technology and Loop Reactor using LlyondellBasell Technology, the company said.

These pieces of heavy engineering equipment are also a first-of-their-kind to be made by any Indian manufacturer, signifying a big boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, it said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

The EPC major’s consolidated net profit surged 44.9% to ₹1,702.07 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to ₹35,853.20 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading down 1.78% at ₹1,877 on the BSE.