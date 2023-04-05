L&T wins ‘mega’ contracts for hydrocarbon arm in Middle East1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 01:19 PM IST
The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation for various new offshore facilities and integration with existing installations, the company said in a statement.
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its hydrocarbon arm has bagged multiple contracts of worth more than ₹7,000 crore in the Middle East region.
