New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its hydrocarbon arm has bagged multiple contracts of worth more than 7,000 crore in the Middle East region.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation for various new offshore facilities and integration with existing installations, the company said in a statement.

L&T lists orders worth more than 7,000 crore under the “mega" category.

“LTEH Offshore has consistently demonstrated timely project delivery deploying end-to-end capabilities, including design, fabrication, and installation of large process platforms, living quarters, subsea systems, piping and other T&I works. Securing these repeat orders indicate customer satisfaction and is a testimony to customer’s faith in the team’s dedicated efforts towards developing and nurturing these capabilities," said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior executive vice president.

The business is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates in, by nurturing local skills & talent, and enhancing engagement with local vendors and contractors.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

